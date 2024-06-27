Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBRA

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabra Health Care REIT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 709.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,504,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $31,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,972,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,545,000 after acquiring an additional 838,654 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,101,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after acquiring an additional 778,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,592,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,732,000 after acquiring an additional 762,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.