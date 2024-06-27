Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 12,850 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $300,047.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,670,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,346,391.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,081 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $280,520.82.

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,032.86.

On Friday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,639 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $423,850.86.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PEO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,634,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,789,000 after purchasing an additional 909,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 40,832 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

(Get Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.