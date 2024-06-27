S.A. Mason LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after buying an additional 71,981 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $76.73. 220,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.