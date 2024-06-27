S.A. Mason LLC Has $822,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 34,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,839. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

