S.A. Mason LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271,891 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $81,507,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $36,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $28.07. 124,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,516. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

