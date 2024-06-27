S.A. Mason LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.09. 482,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.73. The stock has a market cap of $646.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

