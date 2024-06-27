Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ RBCN opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

