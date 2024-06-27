RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511,885. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65. The company has a market capitalization of $133.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

