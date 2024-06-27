Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 321.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.25.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RGLD traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.82. 103,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,359. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.16. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

