Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $204.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises traded as high as $158.09 and last traded at $157.43, with a volume of 165247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.52.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $79,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $66,279,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $47,950,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.