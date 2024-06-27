Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 580 ($7.36) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.07) to GBX 475 ($6.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 401.25 ($5.09).

Shares of RR opened at GBX 461.70 ($5.86) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 437.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 377.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,606.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, insider Helen McCabe acquired 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.65) per share, for a total transaction of £12,629.10 ($16,020.68). In related news, insider Tufan Erginbilgic bought 8,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 406 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £32,678.94 ($41,454.95). Also, insider Helen McCabe bought 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.65) per share, for a total transaction of £12,629.10 ($16,020.68). Insiders have acquired 10,920 shares of company stock worth $4,545,786 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

