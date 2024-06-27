Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.23. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,789 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,611 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 396,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,839 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 229,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 229,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

