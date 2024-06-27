RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 153.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RLJ

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.