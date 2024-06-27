Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 5,800 ($73.58) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 5,900 ($74.84). Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($76.11) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($97.68) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,630 ($84.11) to GBX 6,610 ($83.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($78.65) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,313.75 ($80.09).

LON:RIO traded down GBX 91 ($1.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,176 ($65.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,283,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,004. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,910 ($74.97). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,444.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,374.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. The stock has a market cap of £64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,078.33, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

