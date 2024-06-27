Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51. 35,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 140,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIGL. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 49,223 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 198,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 971,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 612,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

