Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIGL. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Shares of RIGL opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 414,207 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,465,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 843,419 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 971,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 612,815 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

