RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Shares Down 6.4%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €11.70 ($12.58) and last traded at €11.70 ($12.58). Approximately 5,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.50 ($13.44).

The firm has a market capitalization of $783.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.77 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

