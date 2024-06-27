Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.81

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.81 and traded as high as $24.27. Regis shares last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 44,691,278 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Regis Stock Up 20.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

