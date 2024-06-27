REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.35

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 8743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RGNX

REGENXBIO Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 299.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $272,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,156.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,574,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 547,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.