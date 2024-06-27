Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 425.50 ($5.40) and last traded at GBX 429.50 ($5.45). Approximately 834,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 440,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 431 ($5.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £972.30 million, a PE ratio of 753.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 411.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 377.65.

In other Redde Northgate news, insider Mark Butcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.88), for a total value of £19,250 ($24,419.64). 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

