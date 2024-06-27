RC365 (LON:RCGH) Trading Down 11.2%

RC365 Holding plc (LON:RCGH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.82 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.91 ($0.02). 1,246,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 535,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).
RC365 Trading Down 11.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.52. The firm has a market cap of £2.66 million, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.36.
About RC365
RC365 Holding plc, an investment holding company, operates as a fintech solutions service provider in China and Hong Kong. Its payment gateway solutions (online and offline) include secure payment gateway services to facilitate the banking needs of the Asian community for cross-border payment services; and IT support and security services consist of IT technical support services, cyber security consultation services, and portal support services to its clients.
