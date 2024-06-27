Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 234.19% from the company’s previous close.

RANI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.25. Rani Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rani Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.37% of Rani Therapeutics worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.