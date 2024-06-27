Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of QRTEA opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after buying an additional 4,119,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 578.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,345 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 62.5% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Qurate Retail by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,430,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 490,594 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.