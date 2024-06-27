Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.
Qurate Retail Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of QRTEA opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
