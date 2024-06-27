Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Quanta Services by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,496 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after acquiring an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,956,000 after purchasing an additional 624,545 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.85.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $6.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,815. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.