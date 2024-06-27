Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. Customers Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of CUBI opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,454,000 after acquiring an additional 475,907 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,194,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3,784.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 134,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,038,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 91,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

