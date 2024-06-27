Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Lifted by Zacks Research

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for InterDigital in a research note issued on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IDCC. StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of IDCC opened at $116.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average of $106.64. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $74.65 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in InterDigital by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,190,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,749 shares of company stock worth $282,883. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

