Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Shares Down 0.4%

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.20 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.98). Approximately 142,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 584,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.30 ($0.98).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Prs Reit in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £417.43 million, a PE ratio of 958.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Prs Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Stephen Smith acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($58,607.13). 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

