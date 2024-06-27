Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 12,725 Shares

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 12,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $28,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 9,230 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $27,136.20.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 33,000 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $100,980.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 70,885 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $230,376.25.

On Thursday, May 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 30,600 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $94,554.00.

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 178,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TARA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protara Therapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.98% of Protara Therapeutics worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

