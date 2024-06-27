ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is IAM Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,946 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 27.4% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $100,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.36. 443,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

