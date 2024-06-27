Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 641.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.16. 2,017,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.