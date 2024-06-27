Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $6.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,057.42. 331,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,763. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,018.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,032.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

