Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 76,927 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1,422.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,927 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 116,230 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.46. 3,187,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,917. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

