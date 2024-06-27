Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 411 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.41.

Celanese Stock Down 1.9 %

CE traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.89. 587,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,574. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.77. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

