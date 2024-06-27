Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after buying an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,136 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,320,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,277,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 658,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,788,000.

Shares of JEPQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.56. 3,061,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,408. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $55.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

