Procyon Advisors LLC Has $918,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 16.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Zoetis by 25.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 135,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. HSBC dropped their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE ZTS traded up $5.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,164,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

