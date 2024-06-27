Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after acquiring an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $672,196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,863,000 after purchasing an additional 714,376 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,881,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,867,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.43. 5,686,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,728,236. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

