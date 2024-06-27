Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,920 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 35,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,040,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $367.23. 1,356,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,180. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

