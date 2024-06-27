Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 9,813 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $517,035,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,466 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,114,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,804,000 after acquiring an additional 974,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,595,424. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

