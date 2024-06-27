Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 55,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM remained flat at $118.31 during trading on Thursday. 696,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,861. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.95.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

