Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 15,999 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.16. 8,359,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,405,730. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

