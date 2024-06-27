Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Pro Reit Price Performance
Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$25.70 million during the quarter.
