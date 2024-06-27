Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$94.42 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$84.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of C$4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.73.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.45 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.9137555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$112.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$113.50.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

