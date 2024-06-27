Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $5,161,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,139,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.50. 17,427,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,720,489. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56, a PEG ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

