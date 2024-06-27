PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Insider Sells $28,917.35 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,295 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $28,917.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 289,555 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,763.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Shivani Stumpf sold 816 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $16,850.40.

On Monday, April 1st, Shivani Stumpf sold 810 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $16,864.20.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Shivani Stumpf sold 903 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $18,845.61.

Shares of PWSC opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $25.16.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,410,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after buying an additional 352,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in PowerSchool by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 18,598 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWSC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, June 10th. Baird R W lowered PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

