Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Short Interest Update

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the May 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Pop Culture Group Price Performance
CPOP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.55. 214,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,667. Pop Culture Group has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.
Pop Culture Group Company Profile
