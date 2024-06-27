Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.04-$11.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.05. Pool also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-14.000 EPS.

Pool Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $312.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.61. Pool has a 52-week low of $299.24 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $328.00.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

