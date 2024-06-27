Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Cut to $305.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $380.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Get Pool alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pool

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $312.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. Pool has a twelve month low of $299.24 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 4.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Pool by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Pool by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 187,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.