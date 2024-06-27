Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) Declares $2.55 Dividend

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.55 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Pontiac Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PONT remained flat at $470.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $484.67 and its 200-day moving average is $480.88. Pontiac Bancorp has a 12 month low of $446.50 and a 12 month high of $500.00.
Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile
