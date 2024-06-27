Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) Declares $2.55 Dividend

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.55 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Pontiac Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PONT remained flat at $470.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $484.67 and its 200-day moving average is $480.88. Pontiac Bancorp has a 12 month low of $446.50 and a 12 month high of $500.00.

Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, Tazewell County, McLean County, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

