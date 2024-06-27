Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading 15.2% Higher

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 13,721,511 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 5,709,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSNY. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 273,479 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,136,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 220,147 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 116,207 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 207.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 252,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 170,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

