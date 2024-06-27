PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 87,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PJT Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in PJT Partners by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.64. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $109.33.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

